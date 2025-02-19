Pope Francis has reportedly warned aides that he may not survive his current illness and is taking steps to prepare his legacy, according to officials close to the Pontiff. The grim assessment comes as the 88-year-old battles double pneumonia in a Rome hospital, reports Politico.

Two individuals familiar with the situation told Politico that Pope Francis confided in them, saying he "might not make it this time." The reports, which contrast with earlier Vatican statements describing Pope Francis' condition as stable, suggest a more serious situation behind the scenes.

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after suffering from bronchitis for a week.

Subsequent tests revealed pneumonia in both lungs, further complicating his condition. The Vatican has since confirmed the diagnosis, adding that Francis's respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, requiring extensive antibiotic treatment.

Reports indicate that the Pope is experiencing intense pain and is now entirely dependent on “doctors' orders.”

Pope Francis is also said to be deeply distressed by being unable to deliver his regular morning Angelus sermon, a tradition he has rarely missed, even during previous hospital stays.

One source stated that Pope Francis was initially reluctant to go to the hospital, but agreed after doctors warned him "in no uncertain terms he was at risk of dying" if he remained at the Vatican.

The Vatican acknowledged the seriousness of the situation on Monday, stating that a longer hospital stay was necessary due to a "complex clinical picture" involving a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract.”

The Pope's age and medical history add to the concerns. He had a portion of his lung removed years ago, making him particularly vulnerable to pulmonary conditions. Italian pulmonologist Barbara Moscatelli described the Pope's condition as “neither easy to define or to manage.”

