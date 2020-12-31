Is post-pandemic labour revival possible?

The US and other economies risk operating well below full employment in 2021, owing to lower spending by households, businesses, and governments. Policymakers should therefore use all levers to boost aggregate demand, sustain full employment, and redress the current power imbalance in the labour market. Four decades of pro-business tax policies, lax financial regulation, and anti-union bias mean that employers haven’t had to compete hard for workers. The erosion of pensions, low or negative growth in public-sector employment, and underinvestment in education have all helped to weaken the position of workers who otherwise would take risks to change jobs or press for improved compensation.