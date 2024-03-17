Is Putin poised for another six-year term? Russian election gives no real alternatives to his 24-year rule
Is Putin poised for another six-year term as Russian election gives no real alternatives to his 24-year rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to extend nearly a quarter century of rule for six more years on Sunday after wrapping up an election that gave voters no real alternatives to an autocrat who has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message