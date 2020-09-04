Is Rocket a tech stock or boring lender?

What matters to Rocket’s stock will be the longer-term trend, namely whether it can make progress on its goal of moving from its leading but still single-digit share of mortgage lending to a 25% share by 2030. One thing that will be key is cheaply retaining borrowers when they refinance. An important part of the “tech" in the “fintech" thesis is that Rocket can do this with digital customer service and outreach. It also needs to develop its partner ecosystem to acquire customers ever more efficiently as the market shifts from refinancing to more homebuying.