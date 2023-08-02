Is Russia involved in Niger coup through Wagner Group? Here's what experts say

“At the same time, it is crucial to remember that Niger has been dealing with Islamist Extremism led by fighters affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State for years. It is hard to foresee how the coup in Niger will affect broader Western efforts to combat Islamic extremism in Africa, but it is certain that the coup in Niger may jeopardise broader Western efforts to tackle Islamic extremism in Africa. Also, the coup can result in a power vacuum that will be detrimental to the overall efforts of the security environment. With the present regime in Niger, the country will experience prolonged instability, and the Western countries and international organizations working towards combating Islamic extremism in Africa will face severe setbacks," Dr. Gupta added.

