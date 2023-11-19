Is Sam Altman returning to OpenAI day after sacking? His cryptic post hints THIS

ChatGPT-maker Open AI fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. Soon after this, many came in support of Altman wherein reports stated that the OpenAI board is in discussions with Altman to return as the CEO of the company while some reports also stated that he might also start his new venture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the surrounding suspense of his possible return to the company, Sam Altman has now shared a cryptic post and appreciated the OpenAI team. In a post on X, he wrote, "I love the Openai team so much."

The Verge citing multiple people familiar with the matter that the board is in discussions with Sam Altman to return as the CEO of the company. Apart from this, investors of OpenAI are also urging the board to reverse its decision to dismiss Sam Altman as CEO and remove him as a director, sources told Bloomberg. The report highlighted that the investors and Altman were both blindsided by the removal.

