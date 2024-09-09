Is Sheikh Hasina returning to Bangladesh? War crimes tribunal gears up to seek extradition from India

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India last month amidst unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
FILE- Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)
FILE- Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)(AP)

The Bangladeshi war crimes tribunal is working on an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina amid allegations that she carried out ‘massacres’. The development came mere days after interim leader Muhammad Yunus said the Awami League chief should ‘keep quiet’ in India until “Bangladesh wants her back”. 

The newly appointed Bangladesh administration has been facing increasing public pressure to demand a trial for Hasina. She has been deemed the ‘main perpetrator’ in the death of hundreds of protesters during the weeks of unrest leading up to the fall of the government. 

The ICT launched an investigation against Hasina and nine others last month on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5. Bangladesh has already revoked her diplomatic passport recently indicated plans to issue an arrest warrant for Hasina. 

New Delhi and Dhaka have a a bilateral extradition treaty which would permit her return for a criminal trial. A clause in the treaty, however, says extradition might be refused if the offence is of a "political character".

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina’s extradition conundrum: What are India’s options?

Mohammad Tajul Islam — the chief prosecutor of the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal — told reporters on Sunday that it would soon start the legal proceedure to bring Hasina back. 

“Bangladesh has a criminal extradition treaty with India which was signed in 2013, while Sheikh Hasina's government was in power. As she has been made the main accused of the massacres in Bangladesh, we will try to legally bring her back to Bangladesh to face trial,” he added.

The ICT was incidentally set up by the former PM in 2010 to probe atrocities during the 1971 independence war from Pakistan.

Also Read | Bangladesh is now ‘anti-India, anti-women and anti-democracy’: Taslima Nasrin

Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy had earlier insisted that the former Prime Minister had not applied for asylum and intended to return to her own country soon.

“There is a lot of misinformation. She has not applied for asylum anywhere, whether in the UK, the US, or Finland. She has no plans to go far from her country. She intends to return to Bangladesh soon,” he told AajTak Bangla last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIs Sheikh Hasina returning to Bangladesh? War crimes tribunal gears up to seek extradition from India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue