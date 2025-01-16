Both outgoing US President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden reacted sharply when asked during a press conference on Wednesday who's most credited with the Gaza ceasefire: “You or Trump?" Biden responded, “Is that a joke?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday.

The White House reportedly brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on for months. Trump wasted no time asserting he was the driving force behind the deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Biden stressed that the deal was reached under “the precise contours" of a plan he set out in late May.

What did Donald Trump say? Trump posted on TRUTH social media, “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."