Is The Crown Season 5 factually correct? Royal author reveals shocking details2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 03:25 PM IST
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith has revealed the factual correctness of Netflix's The Crown Season 5.
Former British prime minister John Major and others have already criticised Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 for a sequence in the first episode where Prince Charles pushes to take The Queen’s place on the throne. The episode makes reference to a newspaper poll showing Charles' popularity soaring and The Queen's dropping.