Speculations have risen over the President's health as he was seen coughing and covering his legs with a blanket at the Victory day Celebrations.
Visuals have emerged of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, seated with Second World War veterans during the Victory Day Paradae at Moscow's Red Square, with additional coverings in the relatively mild 9-degree Celsius weather in the nation's capital.
A video also reportedly showed Putin appearing to limp, sparking more rumours around his health, with reports suggesting that the Kremlin leader could have Parkinson's or cancer.
This comes just after it was reported last month that the Kremlin leader might undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. Citing the Russian Telegram channel General SVR, the Independent reported that Mr Putin's doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for a “short time".
Moreover, another video emerged on social media showing Vladimir Putin slouching and tightly holding a table throughout a meeting with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. The video showed the 69-year-old appearing bloated, holding onto the corner of the table for the entire 12-minute meeting. Newsweek even pointed out that during a separate meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin was seen clutching the table for support.
Notably, the Kremlin has never commented on reports of the Russian leader's alleged ill-health. In fact, according to news.com.au, it is believed that the Kremlin tightly controls Putin's appearances - including even putting time limits on his meetings to try and maintain his strongman persona.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Putin used his massive Victory Day parade to justify his brutal war on Ukraine - telling Russian troops that they must battle on defend their ‘motherland’ and to stop the “horror of a global war". He also went on to add that the war in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion" of Russia.
