This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WHO weekly report on the pandemic issued earlier this week noted that there were more than 11 million new Covid-19 infections, about an 8% rise from the previous week and 43,000 new deaths
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Covid-19 updates this week: The World Health Organization said earlier this week that while the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17%, the Covid-19 infections have suddenly shot up. The WHO weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, noted that there were more than 11 million new Covid-19 infections last week - about an 8% rise - and 43,000 new deaths, as per news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Covid-19 updates this week: The World Health Organization said earlier this week that while the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17%, the Covid-19 infections have suddenly shot up. The WHO weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, noted that there were more than 11 million new Covid-19 infections last week - about an 8% rise - and 43,000 new deaths, as per news agency PTI report.
Here are top updates on the global Covid-19 surge:
Here are top updates on the global Covid-19 surge:
1) As per the WHO weekly report, the biggest increase in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29% and 12% respectively. Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20% in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. In Europe, cases inched up by about 2%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1) As per the WHO weekly report, the biggest increase in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29% and 12% respectively. Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20% in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. In Europe, cases inched up by about 2%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) WHO said those numbers “should be interpreted with caution." It noted that many countries are changing their Covid-19 testing strategies as they exit the acute phase of the pandemic, and are testing far less than previously, meaning that many new cases are going undetected.
2) WHO said those numbers “should be interpreted with caution." It noted that many countries are changing their Covid-19 testing strategies as they exit the acute phase of the pandemic, and are testing far less than previously, meaning that many new cases are going undetected.
3) Even as authorities lock down cities in China's worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous Covid-19 prevention strategy. The latest sign came Monday in an essay published by Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease specialist who is part of Shanghai's Covid-19 response team and known as China's “Dr. Fauci" — after U.S. government expert Anthony Fauci — for his public health messaging during the pandemic.
3) Even as authorities lock down cities in China's worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous Covid-19 prevention strategy. The latest sign came Monday in an essay published by Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease specialist who is part of Shanghai's Covid-19 response team and known as China's “Dr. Fauci" — after U.S. government expert Anthony Fauci — for his public health messaging during the pandemic.
4) South Korea saw a new record with 621,328 Covid cases and 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday. The southeast Asian nations - with one of the lowest death rates - however is set to end restrictions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) South Korea saw a new record with 621,328 Covid cases and 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday. The southeast Asian nations - with one of the lowest death rates - however is set to end restrictions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Additionally, an affordable version of Pfizer's highly effective Covid-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid will be made by 35 drug makers worldwide, news agency Reuters has reported, citing the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool. The doses will be supplied in 95 poor countries.
5) Additionally, an affordable version of Pfizer's highly effective Covid-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid will be made by 35 drug makers worldwide, news agency Reuters has reported, citing the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool. The doses will be supplied in 95 poor countries.
6) Some experts have said that Europe has already been hit by a fresh wave of Covid, with Germany is set to life most restrictions despite a new record spike on Thursday.
7) The fresh surge across the countries comes as Russia continues its onslaught in Ukraine. Millions of people have been displaced from homes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7) The fresh surge across the countries comes as Russia continues its onslaught in Ukraine. Millions of people have been displaced from homes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8) China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday, as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Officials also locked down the southern city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong — which itself has reported some of the highest Covid-19 death rates recently.
8) China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday, as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Officials also locked down the southern city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong — which itself has reported some of the highest Covid-19 death rates recently.
9) Meanwhile, in the recent weeks, countries including Sweden and the UK have announced plans to drop widespread testing for Covid-19, saying the massive investment is no longer worth the effort. Still, infections, hospitalisations and deaths have increased slightly in Britain, driven by the more infectious omicron subvariant BA.2. Another contributing factor has been the suspension of nearly all Covid-19 protocols as more people abandon masks and gather in larger numbers.
9) Meanwhile, in the recent weeks, countries including Sweden and the UK have announced plans to drop widespread testing for Covid-19, saying the massive investment is no longer worth the effort. Still, infections, hospitalisations and deaths have increased slightly in Britain, driven by the more infectious omicron subvariant BA.2. Another contributing factor has been the suspension of nearly all Covid-19 protocols as more people abandon masks and gather in larger numbers.
10) Experts have been blaming vaccine equity for the world failing to stop the fresh waves of Covid-19. In the United States, top medical expert Anthony Fauci has said restrictions will have to be brought back if cases rise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
10) Experts have been blaming vaccine equity for the world failing to stop the fresh waves of Covid-19. In the United States, top medical expert Anthony Fauci has said restrictions will have to be brought back if cases rise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!