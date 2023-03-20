Home / News / World /  Is there any connection between UFO sightings and COVID-19 pandemic? New research sheds light
Researchers from the University of Vermont and the Center for UFO Studies investigated whether the COVID-19 pandemic had any correlation with the increased sightings of UFOs in the United States. In their article published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration, they examined whether the lockdowns and social distancing measures caused people to have more free time, which could lead to more UFO sightings.

They also explored whether increased feelings of anxiety and uncertainty could result in heightened attention to the environment, making people more likely to notice unusual phenomena and connect it with UFOs.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers analysed data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) and the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), two prominent UFO reporting sites in the US, from 2018 through 2020. They used publicly available data for social mobility and pandemic health measures to determine whether social factors could have influenced the number of reports.

The researchers found that while UFO reports did increase in 2020 compared to the previous year, there was no association between the number of reports and social factors such as the pandemic. However, they did identify the regular launch of Starlink satellites, which often get reported as UFOs, as a complicating factor.

The researchers suggested that future studies should investigate other factors that may influence UFO reporting. They demonstrated the impact of social factors on UFO reporting and highlighted the importance of understanding other causes that may contribute to the increase in sightings.

Mark Rodeghier, Scientific Director of the Center for UFO Studies, commented that this study sheds light on the potential impact of social factors on UFO reporting. He emphasised that while their findings suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic did not significantly impact UFO reporting, future research should investigate other factors that may influence reporting.

The study demonstrated the importance of thorough research in understanding the causes of increased UFO sightings. It also highlighted the potential impact of human activities, such as satellite launches, on the environment and the need to consider their consequences.

