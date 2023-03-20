Is there any connection between UFO sightings and COVID-19 pandemic? New research sheds light2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:03 PM IST
The US government has received more than 350 new reports of UFO encounters since March 2021.
Researchers from the University of Vermont and the Center for UFO Studies investigated whether the COVID-19 pandemic had any correlation with the increased sightings of UFOs in the United States. In their article published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration, they examined whether the lockdowns and social distancing measures caused people to have more free time, which could lead to more UFO sightings.
