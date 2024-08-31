'Is there anywhere more fun to be than a Trump rally?" declared Donald Trump as cops use taser on a man who breached his election rally in Pennsylvania, the United States. Donald Trump was speaking at Johnstown in Pennsylvania when the man, reportedly a Democrat supporter, stormed into the press area before being surrounded and subdued by the police. It’s unclear what motivated the man or whether he was a Trump supporter or critic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The altercation came moments just after Donald Trump criticised major media outlets for what he said was unfavourable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

According to the video posted on social media, the man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers.

The crowd is heard jeering as the cops led the man out of the rally.

Moments later, police handcuffed another man from the crowd and escorted him out of the arena. However, it was unclear whether this detention was connected to the earlier altercation involving the man who breached the rally.

The incident happened amid heightened scrutiny of security at Trump rallies after a gunman fired at him, grazing his ear, during an outdoor rally in nearby Butler, Pennsylvania. Security at political events has been noticeably tighter since the shooting.