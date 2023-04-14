Prince Harry will attend the Coronation of King Charles alone as his wife Meghan Markle has refused to accompany him to the event, according to a Royal expert. The Associate Editor of the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey, has stated that Meghan's decision to decline the invitation was not unexpected. However, it will leave Prince Harry excluded from key parts of the ceremony, including the finale on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Tominey has warned that this could result in Harry having to "suck up the ignominy" of being secluded during the ceremony. She further added that Meghan's absence was not surprising, given her limited presence during her husband's recent book tour and rumours of discontent regarding the exclusion of their children from the Coronation procession.

According to the Royal commentator, Harry-Meghan’s unwillingness to play second fiddle to Queen Elizabeth during her reign has carried over to King Charles's ascension. Sources close to Meghan claim that she sees her future in the United States, and this event marks the end of her involvement with the Royal Family, the Daily Express reported.

As a result, Prince Harry will have to face the event alone and without the support of his wife. He will be excluded from both the King's procession and Coronation procession, as well as the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. Tominey emphasises that "blood is thicker than water", implying that Harry must fulfil his duty as a member of the Royal Family, despite his personal circumstances.

The news of Meghan's absence from the Coronation has sparked widespread speculation and discussion about the future of the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family. Many have expressed concern about the couple's decision to prioritise their personal lives over their Royal duties.

While Prince Harry has previously spoken out about the pressures and scrutiny faced by members of the Royal Family, this latest development has left many questioning the future of the monarchy and its role in contemporary society. The Coronation of King Charles is set to take place on May 6, and all eyes will be on Prince Harry as he represents his family and the Royal institution during this historic event.