Is this the end? King Charles’ Coronation may mark the end of Meghan Markle’s involvement with Royal Family1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Prince Harry will be excluded from key parts of King Charles' Coronation.
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation of King Charles alone as his wife Meghan Markle has refused to accompany him to the event, according to a Royal expert. The Associate Editor of the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey, has stated that Meghan's decision to decline the invitation was not unexpected. However, it will leave Prince Harry excluded from key parts of the ceremony, including the finale on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
