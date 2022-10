A picture of a 3D model suggesting how the first human would have possibly looked like has gone viral as a Twitter account posted the image. Many users say that the image bears a striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

Twitter account of Alamo Drafthouse NYC, a movie theatre group, shared a “3D model" of what the first human being might have looked like. “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," it tweeted.

The image was quick to go viral, with several netizens claiming that the model had an uncanny resemblance to the Fast & Furious actor, Vin Diesel . The tweet has garnered more than 125,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

The theatre group in its subsequent tweet said, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal."

A twitter user reacted saying, "Vin Diesel confirmed as first human being."

Vin Diesel Confirmed as first human being. — Flesh for Frankenberg (@BenHorrible) October 27, 2022

Another user offered a complete "artist-rendered" 3D constructed model of “the first human being".

artist-rendered reconstruction of the first human being pic.twitter.com/fCGegxalgO — edmundium (@edmundium) October 27, 2022

While some users seemed quite puzzled as one asked, “Adam looked like Vin Diesel?"