'Is this Vin Diesel', ask Netizens as 3D model of first human created by God goes viral
- Twitter account of Alamo Drafthouse NYC, a movie theatre group, shared a 3D model of what the first human being might have looked like.
A picture of a 3D model suggesting how the first human would have possibly looked like has gone viral as a Twitter account posted the image. Many users say that the image bears a striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.
Twitter account of Alamo Drafthouse NYC, a movie theatre group, shared a “3D model" of what the first human being might have looked like. “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," it tweeted.
The image was quick to go viral, with several netizens claiming that the model had an uncanny resemblance to the Fast & Furious actor, Vin Diesel . The tweet has garnered more than 125,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.
The theatre group in its subsequent tweet said, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal."
A twitter user reacted saying, "Vin Diesel confirmed as first human being."
Another user offered a complete "artist-rendered" 3D constructed model of “the first human being".
While some users seemed quite puzzled as one asked, “Adam looked like Vin Diesel?"
