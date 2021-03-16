Is travel coming back? Airports have busiest days since March 2020
- While CDC still advises against travel, bookings rise as airline executives voice optimism for demand rebound: ‘This seems like it’s real,’ says Delta chief
Airlines executives said they are starting to see a path out of the coronavirus pandemic as more passengers resume travel, following a weekend when airport volumes hit their highest levels in a year.
Delta Air Lines Inc. bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago as people have begun making plans for spring and summer, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said at an industry conference Monday.
