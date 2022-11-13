Is Twitter Blue coming back? Here's what Elon Musk said

Is Twitter Blue coming back? Here's what Elon Musk said1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
- Twitter on Friday had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed.
Elon Musk on Saturday has shared a major update on Twitter Blue tick which was suspended on 11 November.
Elon Musk on Saturday has shared a major update on Twitter Blue tick which was suspended on 11 November.
“Twitter Blue will probably come back end of next week," Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user tweet.
“Twitter Blue will probably come back end of next week," Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user tweet.
Elon Musk-led Twitter on Friday suspended the subscription-based blue tick verification labels. The social media platform had decided to charge $8 to users who wanted that premium blue tick verification badge, but as the service was launched, many fake "verified" accounts cropped up on Twitter, forcing the platform to re-think its decision.
Elon Musk-led Twitter on Friday suspended the subscription-based blue tick verification labels. The social media platform had decided to charge $8 to users who wanted that premium blue tick verification badge, but as the service was launched, many fake "verified" accounts cropped up on Twitter, forcing the platform to re-think its decision.
Earlier, blue tick verification was provided to noted personalities in various fields like entertainment, politics, journalism, etc. to avoid impersonation, but as Musk took over the social media giant in a $44 billion takeover deal, the company decided to make amends to the verification policy and decided to provide blue tick to anyone to is ready to pay $8 for the service.
Earlier, blue tick verification was provided to noted personalities in various fields like entertainment, politics, journalism, etc. to avoid impersonation, but as Musk took over the social media giant in a $44 billion takeover deal, the company decided to make amends to the verification policy and decided to provide blue tick to anyone to is ready to pay $8 for the service.
In just two weeks of taking over Twitter, Musk has put a stop to working from home, fired some 50 per cent of the staff and sacked top executives. In a recent meeting, Elon Musk said that bankruptcy was a possibility if Twitter doesn’t start generating more cash
In just two weeks of taking over Twitter, Musk has put a stop to working from home, fired some 50 per cent of the staff and sacked top executives. In a recent meeting, Elon Musk said that bankruptcy was a possibility if Twitter doesn’t start generating more cash
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)