Is Ukraine President Zelenskyy up for Nobel Prize? Here's what these leaders say2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- The European politicians called on the committee to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize
Ukraine's wartime hero and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 as several current and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with this humble request. And for this reason, the nomination procedure has been extended until March 31.
In a statement dated March 11, the European politicians said, "We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11.
The politicians also called on the committee "to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize," according to the statement.
This year's Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 3-10. As many as 251 individuals and 92 organizations applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
Earlier this week, the President addressed several parliaments across the world - including the US, Canada, Germany - urging for help as Russia continues Ukraine's invasion. And all of them showed their support with a standing ovation.
While addressing the US congressmen on Wednesday, Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing them to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia, but he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky" to airstrikes on his country may not happen.
On the next day, while addressing the German parliament, Zelensky reached back to that Cold War era as he drew on a 1987 speech in Berlin by US president Ronald Reagan: "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb."
