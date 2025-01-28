Is Volkai India’s answer to Chinese DeepSeek ? A new era for cultural intelligence in AI

India now has an answer to the prowess of Chinese DeepSeek. Volkai, an AI platform developed by Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited, was launched in 2025 and has quickly carved out its niche in the generative AI landscape. Positioned as India’s response to international players like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Midjourney, Volkai is touted as the first Indian AI model to offer integrated text and image generation.

Affordability and cultural relevance While global AI platforms dominate the market, Volkai has a distinct edge with its focus on affordability and cultural relevance. According to the company, the platform is specifically designed to meet the needs of the Indian context, offering cost-effective solutions that make advanced AI accessible to a wider audience. This is a marked contrast to the more resource-intensive models offered by international competitors, which often come with high costs, making them inaccessible to many in India.

Is cultural intelligence a game-changer? The platform’s cultural intelligence is another key differentiator. Volkai is equipped to generate content that is culturally sensitive and relevant to India's diverse society. For example, its Vision Creator feature allows users to create images using culturally specific prompts like "Diwali-themed marketing poster" or "modern sari designs." The AI's ability to understand and reflect Indian customs, dialects, and social nuances is presented as a game-changer in a market where such considerations are often overlooked by foreign models.

Vision for Volkai Santosh Kushwaha, CEO of Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited, shared his vision for the platform, explaining that the goal was not just to build a capable AI but one that truly comprehends the multifaceted needs of India. He pointed out that while global AI platforms may excel in technical aspects, they fail to understand the cultural and linguistic intricacies of India, leaving a gap that Volkai seeks to fill.

Affordability is another of Volkai's selling points. Unlike its global competitors, which require high-end hardware and come with steep pricing, Volkai is claimed to be optimised for mid-range devices. This makes the platform more accessible to startups, small businesses, students, and individual creators. With a free tier and competitive pricing, it aims to democratise AI tools that were once considered a luxury.

Another feature that sets Volkai apart is the integration of text and image generation tools. By offering these capabilities in a single platform, Volkai eliminates the need for users to juggle multiple tools, saving both time and resources. This is particularly beneficial in industries such as marketing, education, and e-commerce, where content creation plays a pivotal role.

Competing on the global stage, challenges ahead Despite these features, Volkai’s expansion into the global market remains uncertain. While it may have found a foothold in India, the platform faces stiff competition from well-established players in the US and China, who dominate the AI space. However, as Kushwaha notes, the success of Volkai lies in its ability to serve regional needs—a quality that is often absent in foreign models, which struggle to capture the cultural nuances of emerging markets like India.

