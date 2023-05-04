Is Western Alliance Bank mulling sale amid US banking crisis?

US banking woes continued on Thursday with shares of Western Alliance Bancorp dipping as much as 61.5% amid claims that it was mulling a sale. Shares of another bank - First Horizon Corp also slumped nearly 40% after its $13.4 billion takeover by Toronto-Dominion Bank Group was mutually called off.

Earlier in the day, a Financial Times report claimed that the company had hired advisors to explore its options. The report cited sources familiar with the matter to add that the deliberations were at an early stage and might not come to anything. The alleged deliberations including strategic options including a potential sale of all or part of its business.

Following the report, the lender's shares fell as much as 61.5% before trading was halted. The bank however has denied the allegations and is reportedly mulling legal action against the publication. The clarification led to the company paring losses to about 30%

“The bank has not experienced unusual deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank and other recent industry news," Western Alliance said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, shares of First Horizon Corp slumped nearly 40% after the merger was scrapped due to lack of clarity on when they would get regulatory approvals.

PacWest Bancorp also saw upheaval after Bloomberg News reported that PacWest is exploring strategic options. The bank plunged as much as 61% Thursday, the most intraday on record, after saying it’s in talks with potential investors and partners

(With inputs from agencies)