Is Western Alliance Bank mulling sale amid US banking crisis?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Western Alliance Bancorp on Thursday denied a report that said it was exploring a potential sale that sent the lender's shares down more than 60%.
US banking woes continued on Thursday with shares of Western Alliance Bancorp dipping as much as 61.5% amid claims that it was mulling a sale. Shares of another bank - First Horizon Corp also slumped nearly 40% after its $13.4 billion takeover by Toronto-Dominion Bank Group was mutually called off.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×