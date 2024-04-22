Is world heading for World War 3? Decoding 'aggressive cold war', 'regional' war in Middle East and Ukraine
Is this the beginning of World War 3? If not, is this likely to happen soon? Defence experts decoded the meaning of the ongoing conflicts around the world, including that in the Middle East.
Is the world on the brink of World War 3? This speculation turned rife as soon as Iran launched a “retaliatory" attack on Israel on April 13. Defence experts believe that the current situation is not World War 3 but rather an “aggressive cold war" or a “regional war".