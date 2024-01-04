ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts during General Qasem Soleimani commemoration
ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani
Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the responsibility of Iran twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. A CNN report ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani.