Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the responsibility of Iran twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. A CNN report ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!