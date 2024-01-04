comScore
ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts during General Qasem Soleimani commemoration

 Devesh Kumar

ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani

Investigators believe suicide bombers likely carried out an attack on a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 (AP)Premium
Investigators believe suicide bombers likely carried out an attack on a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 (AP)

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the responsibility of Iran twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. A CNN report ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani. 

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 10:10 PM IST
