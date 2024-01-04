Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts during General Qasem Soleimani commemoration
BREAKING NEWS

ISIS claims responsibility for Iran twin blasts during General Qasem Soleimani commemoration

Devesh Kumar

  • ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani

Investigators believe suicide bombers likely carried out an attack on a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the responsibility of Iran twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. A CNN report ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.