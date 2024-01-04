Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed the responsibility of Iran twin blasts that reportedly killed 103 people on Wednesday. A CNN report ISIS released a statement on Thursday to claim that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as hundreds of people gathered near the grave site of slain Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!