ISIS mastermind of Kabul airport attack killed by Taliban; US says it has nothing to do with it3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
At least 13 US military personnel were killed while 18 others were wounded in the devastating terror attack at the Kabul airport in August 2021.
The Taliban government, according to American media reports, has killed the alleged mastermind of a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021. The bomber detonated among packed crowds at the airport's perimeter on August 26, 2021, killing around 170 Afghans and 13 US troops.
