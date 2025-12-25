ISIS terrorist attacks targeting ‘non-Muslims’ on Christmas, New Year averted as Turkey arrests 115 suspects

Turkish security forces reportedly disrupted planned terrorist attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations, arresting over 100 suspected operatives of the Islamic State.

On Christmas Day, Turkish authorities carried out raids at 124 locations across the national capital of Istanbul, apprehending 115 IS suspects, news agencies reported citing the chief prosecutor's office.

What we know about the planned terror attacks As per news agency AFP, Istanbul's prosecutor general had ordered the arrest of 137 people based on intelligence indicating targeted terror attacks planned for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing the prosecutor's office, reported that these planned attacks were meant to target "non-Muslims in particular".

What we know about the arrested IS suspects Of the 137 suspects whose arrests were ordered, 22 are yet to be tracked down.

Those who have been arrested, meanwhile, were involved in financing IS activities and spreading Islamist propaganda.

The prosecutors office also said that those arrested had been in contact with IS operative outside Turkey, underscoring the transnational nature of IS activities.

The arrests are the latest in Turkey's efforts to stifle IS activities, with the country having emerged as a target for the group, given its demographics and its long, shared border with Syria, which still remains a stronghold of IS activities.

