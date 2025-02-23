ISIS-linked militants butcher 70 Christians in Congo—Global leaders urged to act

Seventy Christians were brutally beheaded with machetes by Islamist militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on February 13, according to Open Doors, an organization monitoring terrorism and persecution. The attackers, members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS), rounded up the victims from the Lubero district before executing them inside a Protestant church in Kasanga.

Witnesses reported, as per the report, that the rebels shouted, "Get out, get out," as they forced the Christians from their homes.

Fear and chaos Following the attack, many Christians fled the region, seeking safety. Muhindo Musunzi, director of the Kombo Primary School, stated that churches, schools, and health centers had already shut down due to the deteriorating security situation.

“We had to move all activities towards Vunying,” Musunzi said. Families were unable to retrieve or bury their dead for days due to ongoing insecurity.

A church elder from the CECA20 church expressed the community’s despair: “We don’t know what to do or how to pray; we’ve had enough of massacres. May God’s will alone be done.”

Calls for action Despite the scale of the atrocity, the massacre has received little international media attention. Open Doors condemned the attack and urged global action.

“Open Doors strongly condemns this heinous act of violence against civilians and calls upon civil societies, governments, and international organizations to prioritize civilian protection in eastern DRC,” said John Samuel, a legal expert for Open Doors in sub-Saharan Africa.

He highlighted the lack of accountability for such acts of terror: “The violence takes place in a context of impunity, where almost no one is held accountable. This massacre is a clear indicator of widespread human rights violations against civilians and vulnerable communities, often targeting Christians, perpetrated by ADF – an [Islamic State] affiliate.”

Political personalities speak out Tristan Azbej, Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians, expressed his horror on social media: “Horrified to learn about the 70 Christian martyrs beheaded by terrorists in a church . . . . Hungary stands in solidarity with the persecuted Christians . . . the world needs to recognize and act against Christian persecution.”

American political commentator Liz Wheeler also called out the lack of media coverage: “70 Christian men, women & children were beheaded . . . because they’re Christian. Their decapitated bodies were left in a church . . . because they’re Christian. The terrorists who murdered them have ties to ISIS. MSM, where’s your outrage? Are you silent . . . because they’re Christian?”

