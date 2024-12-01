ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has called on its global followers to unite in prayer on December 1 for the safety of its devotees and religious minorities in Bangladesh. The temple network urges people to visit their nearest ISKCON centre for special prayers and kirtan (devotional chanting) this Sunday, asking Lord Krishna for divine protection. The prayer request, posted on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), calls for peace and safety in the troubled region.

Also Read | Another Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON

"Please join your local #ISKCON temple or center for special prayers and kirtan this Sunday, December 1, requesting Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh," read the post.

Meanwhile, Tripura's transport minister on Sunday claimed that an Indian bus was attacked in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Police Arrest Two More Monks? Tensions have escalated in Bangladesh as ISKCON Kolkata has reported the arrest of two monks and a secretary of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by the Bangladesh authorities.

The monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were reportedly arrested while returning from a meeting with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was detained on charges of sedition on November 25.

ISKCON Kolkata’s Vice President, Radha Raman, confirmed the arrests, saying, “On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested.”

Violence Against ISKCON Centres in Bangladesh In addition to the arrests, Radha Raman claimed that rioters have targeted and vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh.

The ongoing violence against religious minorities has left the community feeling helpless. “Rioters have also vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh. Such incidents are not coming to a stop and we are feeling helpless,” said Raman in a video.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee vows support to PM Modi govt on ISKCON issue in Bangladesh

ISKCON has been vocal about the escalating situation in Bangladesh, urging followers worldwide to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the country’s minorities.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest and Unrest The unrest in Bangladesh began when spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on November 25, accused of sedition after allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. The arrest has since led to violent clashes, including a fatal incident involving a lawyer in Chattogram on November 27.

ISKCON has condemned these events and continues to call for peace and justice for minorities in the region.

India’s Concern Over Rising Extremist Rhetoric India has expressed grave concern over the increasing violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, especially targeting religious minorities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Friday, urging the Bangladesh government to take immediate action to protect its minority communities.