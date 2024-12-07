The International Society for Krishna Consciousness said that its centre in Dhaka district was burnt down on Saturday morning.

Communal unrest in Bangladesh took a fresh turn on Saturday with the ISKCON centre in Dhaka being set ablaze by unknown miscreants. The development came amid protests in neighbouring India as well as the US over the recent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. ISKCON properties across the country have been targeted in recent months while hundreds called for the organisation to be banned in Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely," Radharamn Das wrote on X.

According to the ISKCON Kolkata vice president, the incident took place around 2:00 or 3:00 am on Saturday. Miscreants had started the fire by “lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane". Das also told PTI that “vandals set ablaze idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property". Both the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple were affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several ISKON properties have allegedly been vandalised and attacking in recent months while others were ‘forced to shut down’. Some religious leaders affiliated with the organisation have also been arrested in recent weeks.

The recent unrest stems from the sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. Violent protests broke out in late November after the Hindu monk was arrested and jailed without bail. A clash between his supporters and the police outside the court also led to the death of a lawyer and left several others injured. The situation has continued to worsen with ISKCON alleging days later that twoof its monks were detained after visiting Das in custody.

Many have also sounded the call for Bangladesh to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness — with the Supreme Court dismissing a plea to this effect in late November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs has voiced concern about the situation in recent weeks amid an escalating spate of attacks and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is also slated to visit Bangladesh on December 9 and hold meetings with his countepart. Officials in Dhaka have also indicated plans for a meeting between the Indian diplomat and Yunus.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have become increasingly strained over the past four months — following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. There have also been a series of attacks and counter-attacks along communal lines with Indian authorities reiterating calls for the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to protect minorities.