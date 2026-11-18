A new global religious demographic study by the Pew Research Center projects that Islam could overtake Christianity to become the world's largest religion by 2035, as the Muslim population continues to expand at a faster pace.

Although both religions are witnessing population growth, the difference in their growth rates is largely attributed to higher birth rates among Muslim communities.

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Pew, which has conducted research on global religious demographics for 25 years, said fertility differences play a much greater role in this shift than religious conversions or changes in religious identity.

“It's the babies,” said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that conversion and other ways of changing religious identity are much smaller factors than fertility rates.

According to the research, Muslim women had an average fertility rate of 3.1 children during 2020-2025. Christian women recorded a rate of 2.5 children, while women belonging to other religious groups had an average of 1.6 children.

The latter figure is below the replacement fertility threshold of 2.1 children per woman, generally considered necessary to maintain a population across successive generations in the absence of migration.

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How will the global Muslim and Christian populations change? Pew's latest estimates put the worldwide Christian population at approximately 2.27 billion in 2020, compared with 2.02 billion Muslims.

However, the research centre's new projections indicate that the gap could narrow considerably over the next 15 years. By 2035, the number of Muslims worldwide is expected to reach 2.57 billion, marginally exceeding the projected Christian population of 2.52 billion.

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The difference is expected to become more pronounced over the following decades. If current demographic patterns persist, the Muslim population could surpass 3.6 billion by 2070, while the global Christian population is projected to remain just below 3 billion.

What factors did Pew consider in its projections? The projections form part of a wider Pew Research Center study examining potential changes in the populations of major religious communities between 2020 and 2070.

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Researchers considered several demographic factors while developing their estimates, including differences in age distribution, fertility rates, migration patterns and the extent to which people switch their religious affiliations.

Among the many notable findings: Pew projects that the United States, within 40 years, will no longer have a Christian majority. Christians now account for 62% of U.S. adults, according to Pew, and will fall below 50% by 2065.

In neighboring Canada, Christians are expected to drop below 50% by 2030, Pew stated.

In both countries, a significant reason for the drop is the concurrent increase in the number of people with no religious affiliation. By 2070, they are projected to account for 41% of the U.S. population and to outnumber Christians in Canada.

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Muslims and Christians are expected to keep pace with population growth The world’s population is projected to increase by 29% between 2020 and 2070, Pew said. Of the religious groups it analyzed, Muslims and Christians are the only ones expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims by 80%.

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Although Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population, Pew said. It forecasts that Buddhists would shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population, in part due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea and Japan.

Over the coming decades, Pew said, most of the world’s population growth is expected to occur in Africa, particularly south of the Sahara Desert, where most people are Christians or Muslims. The region’s high fertility and rising life expectancy will boost the global numbers of both faiths, Pew predicted.

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By 2070, Pew said, more than half of the world’s Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians, with their ranks increasing more than threefold to 299 million.

The populations of other major regions are expected to grow more modestly, or even decline.

For example, the number of people living in Europe will shrink by 17% by 2070, Pew said, and the number of Christians there will drop by a third, from 505 million to 324 million. Over the same period, the percentage of Europe's population that is Muslim is expected to increase from 6% to 13%.

In the U.S., Pew projects that the number of Christians will decline from about 217 million in 2020 to about 174 million in 2070.

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Several mainline Protestant denominations in the U.S. have faced declining membership over many years. However, Jeffrey Brodd, a religious studies professor at California State-Sacramento, suggested a rebound was possible following congressional election victories this month by several Democrats active in these moderate-to-liberal denominations.

Fertility rates are a driving factor Pew's analysis found that Muslim women recorded the highest number of births among all major religious groups between 2020 and 2025. During this period, approximately 252 million children were born to Muslim mothers, while Christian mothers accounted for around 208 million births.

Muslims are also projected to be the only major religious community to witness an increase in the number of births over the coming decades. Birth numbers among other religious groups are expected to either remain broadly stable or decline gradually.

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If present demographic patterns persist, Pakistan is projected to have the world's largest Muslim population by 2070, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia. Indonesia currently has the largest Muslim population globally.

Gina Zurlo, a senior researcher at Harvard Divinity School who specialises in religious demographics, said the changing population trends make relations between Christians and Muslims “extremely important”.

“The ‘clash of civilization’ theory still looms large in some religious communities and there is a lot of misunderstanding of both religions from both sides,” she said via email. “Many Christians are not happy to see that Islam will be the world’s largest religion and it’s causing even more angst.”

“I hope people seek opportunities for greater interreligious education,” she added. “Personal contact is important — when people have personal relationships across religious differences, it ‘humanizes’ the ‘other’ in fruitful ways.”

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