Iran-USS War: Pakistan has proposed a two-phase framework to end hostilities between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported citing officials familiar with the plan. The report added all elements must be agreed upon Monday (6 April) for an immediate ceasefire in the US-Iran war that could reopen one of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes - Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan's ‘Islamabad Accord’: What the Ceasefire Proposal Contains Islamabad has quietly assembled a diplomatic framework that could bring the US-Iran conflict to a halt, exchanging the proposal with both Washington DC and Tehran overnight, according to a Reuters report citing officials aware of the discussions.

The plan, tentatively referred to as the "Islamabad Accord," envisions a two-tier approach: an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive long-term settlement, with final in-person talks to be held in Islamabad.

The initial understanding, if agreed, would be formalised as a memorandum of understanding and concluded electronically through Pakistan, which has emerged as the sole communication channel between the two sides.

"All elements need to be agreed today," Reuter reported, underscoring the urgency driving the latest round of diplomacy.

Iran mediators make last-ditch push for 45-day ceasefire: Axios The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to four US, Israeli and official with knowledge of the talks.

The officials told Axios that the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim. But this last-ditch effort is the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation in the war

Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Centre of Overnight Diplomatic Push At the heart of the effort is Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who the official old Reuters has been in contact "all night long" with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The intensity of that overnight outreach reflects how seriously Islamabad is pursuing a breakthrough, positioning Pakistan as an indispensable back channel in one of the most consequential geopolitical stand-offs of recent years.

Axios had reported on Sunday that the US, Iran, and regional mediators were in discussions over a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing US, Israeli, and regional official in the know.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Raises Global Energy Alarm Central to the urgency of the proposal is the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supplies passes. Under the Pakistani plan, a ceasefire would take effect immediately upon agreement, reopening the strait, with a window of 15 to 20 days to finalise a broader settlement.

Also Read | 8 OPEC members agree to increase oil production once Hormuz reopens

The closure of the strait has rattled energy markets, with traders tracking every diplomatic signal for signs of a resolution. The latest hostilities have introduced a level of volatility not seen in the region for years, and the economic consequences of a prolonged shutdown are weighing heavily on governments well beyond the Middle East.

Nuclear Commitments and Sanctions Relief at the Core of Final Deal The official indicated that the final agreement, should it materialise, is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons, in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets — a formula that broadly mirrors the architecture of previous attempts to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions through diplomatic means.

Iranian officials have previously told Reuters that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees they will not be attacked again by the US and Israel, and that Iran had received messages from mediators including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

Iran Yet to Respond Despite Intensified Outreach Despite the frenetic pace of diplomacy, Tehran has not yet signalled agreement. Two Pakistani officials confirmed to Reuters that Iran has yet to commit, even as civilian and military outreach has intensified.

"Iran has not responded yet," one official said, adding that proposals backed by Pakistan, China, and the United States for a temporary ceasefire have drawn no commitment so far.

Also Read | Pakistan steps into spotlight amid fog of US-Iran war

There was no immediate response from US, Iranian, or Chinese officials. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined to comment.

Trump Publicly Presses for Rapid Resolution The diplomatic push is unfolding against a backdrop of mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has in recent days publicly called for a swift end to the conflict and warned of consequences if a ceasefire is not reached within a short timeframe. That public posture has lent added weight to behind-the-scenes efforts by mediators seeking to translate goodwill into a signed agreement.