Islamabad blast: At least 30 people killed, over 130 injured after massive bombing at mosque in Pakistan's capital

At least 30 people have been killed and over 130 have been injured after a massive bombing ripped through a mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Friday.

A senior police officer told AFP, the casualty toll was 'expected to rise further.'

Islamabad police said the blast at the sprawling mosque was an attack and that an investigation was underway.

Islamabad blast The explosion took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad, the Dawn reported

Television footage and social media images showed police and residents transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, and asked authorities to ensure the provision of best medical care to the wounded persons, who were arriving at the city's different hospitals.