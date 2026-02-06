Subscribe

Islamabad blast: At least 30 people killed, over 130 injured after massive bombing at mosque in Pakistan's capital

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, and asked authorities to ensure the provision of best medical care to the wounded persons, who were arriving at different hospitals of the city

Livemint
Updated6 Feb 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistani paramilitary federal forces stand guard next to a crowd of people gathered near the site of a deadly explosion at a mosque in Islamabad
Pakistani paramilitary federal forces stand guard next to a crowd of people gathered near the site of a deadly explosion at a mosque in Islamabad(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

At least 30 people have been killed and over 130 have been injured after a massive bombing ripped through a mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Friday.

A senior police officer told AFP, the casualty toll was 'expected to rise further.'

Islamabad police said the blast at the sprawling mosque was an attack and that an investigation was underway.

Islamabad blast

The explosion took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad, the Dawn reported

Advertisement

Television footage and social media images showed police and residents transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, and asked authorities to ensure the provision of best medical care to the wounded persons, who were arriving at the city's different hospitals.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldIslamabad blast: At least 30 people killed, over 130 injured after massive bombing at mosque in Pakistan's capital
Read Next Story