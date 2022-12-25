Islamabad on high alert for possible terror attack at city hotel1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 09:10 PM IST
The US Embassy has also urged personell to refrain from non-essential travel.
The US Embassy has also urged personell to refrain from non-essential travel.
Islamabad is on high alert as the U.S. Embassy in the city warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel. As per an advisory, American personnel have been banned from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays and the Embassy has also urged them to refrain from non-essential travel.