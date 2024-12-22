Dr Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, spoke about India's concerns over Islamic extremism in the country. His remarks follow Bangladesh's recognition as The Economist’s Country of the Year 2024 after a significant student-led uprising.

Dr Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has confidently stated that Islamic extremism will not gain traction in the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Economist, he highlighted the determination of the youth and their impartial perspective on religion as the foundation for building a progressive Bangladesh.

Dr Yunus's remarks came after Bangladesh was named The Economist's Country of the Year 2024, a recognition given to the nation that has shown remarkable progress over the past year.

This honour followed a historic student-led uprising that brought down Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian government, marking the beginning of a transformative era for the country.

The Economist’s Foreign Editor, Patrick Foulis, spoke to Yunus. Foulis remarked that revolutions could sometimes have negative outcomes, and many outside Bangladesh held concerns.

He mentioned that both American and Indian officials had cautioned about the potential resurgence of Islamic extremism in Bangladesh. He then asked for Dr Yunus's perspective on this issue and how he planned to reassure people that such problems would not resurface.

“I can assure you that it's not taking place at all. These are very enthusiastic young people. They are very neutral about their religion. They want to create a new Bangladesh. Young people can change the world. It's not about changing on one country or another country," Dr Yunus said.

Young girls in Bangladesh Reflecting on the recognition, Dr Yunus expressed pride in Bangladesh's achievements. He noted that the uprising, sparked by students, had created a strong desire to rebuild the nation on a fresh, democratic foundation.

He attributed much of the progress to the involvement of young people, particularly women, who played a significant role in the movement.

“What Bangladesh has done is one example how powerful this Young generation is. Let's pay attention to the young people particularly attention to the young girls. Young girls played a very important role in the Bangladesh apprising," he added.