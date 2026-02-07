Islamic state claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad mosque that killed 31, injured 169

An Islamic State affiliate took responsibility overnight for a deadly suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, which killed 31 and injured 169. On Saturday, mourners gathered at the same mosque under tight security for the funeral of the victims, according to a report by AP.

Authorities stated officers identified the bomber, his facilitators, and arrested the mastermind of the attack.

The regional Islamic State branch, called Islamic State in Pakistan, claimed responsibility through a statement on its Amaq News Agency. It noted that the attacker fired at security guards who attempted to stop him at the main entrance and then blew up his explosive vest after reaching the mosque’s inner gate, the report said.

The Islamic State group indicated it considered Pakistani Shiites as legitimate targets, describing them as a “human reservoir” supplying recruits to Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

The mosque bombing on Friday was the deadliest in Islamabad since the 2008 suicide attack at the Marriott Hotel, which resulted in 63 deaths and over 250 injuries. Additionally, in November, a suicide bomber targeted a court in the capital, killing 12 people, the report said.

The recent attack comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government deals with an increase in militant strikes across Pakistan. Pakistani officials report that the attacker was a Pakistani citizen who had recently visited Afghanistan.

Pakistan arrests suspects Authorities said that several suspects, including the bomber's brother, mother, and other relatives, were arrested during overnight raids in Islamabad and northwestern Pakistan. During the operation, a police officer was also killed.

On Saturday, State-run Pakistan TV informed a breakthrough in the investigation with the arrest of an alleged Afghan linked to IS, accused of orchestrating the attack. The report indicated that the bombing was planned by IS in Afghanistan, presenting a threat to regional and global security. There was no immediate response from Kabul regarding these recent claims.

Also Read | The Arab world's last militant leader is elusive and defiant

More than 2,000 grieving mourners gathered as coffins of the deceased were brought to the mosque for funerals of about a dozen victims, with Shiite community leaders and senior government officials in attendance. Funerals for the remaining victims were scheduled to take place in their hometowns.

IS is a Sunni group that has previously targeted Pakistan's Shiite minority, apparently aiming to deepen sectarian divisions within the predominantly Sunni country. In 2022, it claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that targeted a Shiite Muslim mosque in Peshawar, a city in northwestern Pakistan, resulting in at least 56 deaths and 194 injuries.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said on Friday that the attack showed Pakistan-based militants, fighting from Afghanistan, still represent a threat capable of targeting the capital.

His comments drew a strong response from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry issued a statement condemning the mosque attack in Islamabad, while criticising the Pakistani defence minister for “irresponsibly” blaming Afghanistan for it. Pakistan has often accused Afghanistan, where the Taliban regained control in August 2021, of sheltering militants, including Pakistani Taliban members. Kabul, however, denies these allegations.

Attack faces international condemnation The attack was condemned by the broader international community, including the United States, Russia and the European Union.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude for the messages of sympathy and support received “from across the globe” after describing the incident as a “heart-wrenching suicide attack in Islamabad.” He emphasised that international backing continues to be essential for Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and pledged to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Although Pakistan's capital has experienced relatively few attacks compared with other regions, the country has recently seen an increase in militant violence. Much of this has been attributed to Baloch separatists and the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which is a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.