Islamic State militants, police officers killed in northwest Turkey during operation

At least three police officers and six Islamic State militants were killed following a clash with police in northwest Turkey on Monday. Eight other police officers and a night guard were wounded, as per reports.

The shooting occurred in Elmali district in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, as police stormed a house where the militants were hiding.

Special forces from neighboring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation.

Operation against IS suspects Turkey Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the operation in Yalova was one out of more than a hundred simultaneous raids carried out against IS suspects in 15 provinces across the country, reported AP.

The operation in Yalova was carried out with “great care” because women and children were inside the house where the militants were located, Yerlikaya said. All five women and six children were safely evacuated from the house, he said.

All of the militants were Turkish nationals, the minister told reporters.

The operation began at around 2 am local time and was officially completed at 9:40 am he added.

Schools closed; natural gas, electricity supplies cut off As the confrontation spread into the streets, five schools in the area were closed for the day, private news channel NTV reported earlier.

Authorities also cut off natural gas and electricity supplies as a precaution while civilians and vehicles were barred from entering the neighborhood, the report said.

Last week, police launched scores of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 militants of the extremist group who were allegedly planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Officials said the group had called for action, particularly against non-Muslims, during the celebrations.