Islamic State names new leader, confirms death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi

Islamic State names new leader, confirms death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi

The former leader blew himself up in early February during a US raid in northwest Syria, an area controlled by rival jihadists.

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi in a statement Thursday and named Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as his replacement.

IS jihadists have "pledged allegiance" to "Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as an emir over believers and the caliph of Muslims," the group's spokesperson said in an audio recording that confirmed the death of the former IS chief along with the group's ex-spokesman.

The former leader blew himself up in early February during a US raid in northwest Syria, an area controlled by rival jihadists.

