‘Isolate Hamas and…’: Benjamin Netanyahu outlines three reasons for agreeing to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has officially approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group, effectively halting the conflict between the two factions. The agreement, which received overwhelming approval in a 10-1 vote, marks a significant development in the ongoing Israeli-Lebanese tensions.

The ceasefire was brokered by the United States, with Netanyahu’s office praising Washington's efforts but asserting Israel’s right to respond to any threats to its security.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: Netanyahu’s Rationale for the Ceasefire In his public address, Netanyahu outlined three key reasons for agreeing to the ceasefire. The first was the need for Israeli military forces to focus on the growing threat from Iran, without the distractions of a concurrent conflict with Hezbollah. While Netanyahu did not delve into specifics regarding this rationale, it points to Israel's broader regional security concerns.

Secondly, Netanyahu acknowledged logistical challenges in Israel's military operations, specifically delays in receiving weapons and munitions. He explained that the ceasefire would provide Israeli forces with an opportunity to replenish critical supplies, including advanced weaponry that would enhance their strike capabilities and ensure the safety of Israeli soldiers.

The third reason, according to Netanyahu, was to isolate Hamas by removing Hezbollah from the battlefield. "From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own," he stated. Netanyahu further emphasised that Israel would intensify its pressure on Hamas, particularly in its efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Contentious Clause and Israeli Military Freedom Despite the approval of the ceasefire deal, a contentious clause remains in the agreement that Lebanon reportedly opposed. Netanyahu, however, made it clear that Israel would retain full military freedom if Hezbollah violates the terms of the ceasefire.

"If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack," Benjamin Netanyahu asserted, reinforcing Israel’s right to act in its self-defence.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Timeline and US Involvement The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement is set to come into effect at 4:00 AM local time on Wednesday (7.30 am IST), with US President Joe Biden confirming the deal's intended permanence.

The US administration has played a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire, but the situation remains fluid, with the potential for rapid changes depending on developments in Lebanon.

