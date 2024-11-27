‘Isolate Hamas and…’: Benjamin Netanyahu outlines three reasons for agreeing to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three crucial reasons for agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah. This decision, influenced by US mediation, aims to refocus military efforts against Iran, address logistical challenges, and isolate Hamas amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Sayantani
Updated27 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a televised statement Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Jerusalem, Israel.
Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a televised statement Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Jerusalem, Israel. (AP)

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has officially approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group, effectively halting the conflict between the two factions. The agreement, which received overwhelming approval in a 10-1 vote, marks a significant development in the ongoing Israeli-Lebanese tensions.

Also Read | Israel, Lebanon agree to 60-day ceasefire- A new era or temporary pause?

The ceasefire was brokered by the United States, with Netanyahu’s office praising Washington's efforts but asserting Israel’s right to respond to any threats to its security.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: Netanyahu’s Rationale for the Ceasefire

In his public address, Netanyahu outlined three key reasons for agreeing to the ceasefire. The first was the need for Israeli military forces to focus on the growing threat from Iran, without the distractions of a concurrent conflict with Hezbollah. While Netanyahu did not delve into specifics regarding this rationale, it points to Israel's broader regional security concerns.

Also Read | Lebanon: 29 killed in Israel’s airstrikes on Beirut, dozens more in other areas

Secondly, Netanyahu acknowledged logistical challenges in Israel's military operations, specifically delays in receiving weapons and munitions. He explained that the ceasefire would provide Israeli forces with an opportunity to replenish critical supplies, including advanced weaponry that would enhance their strike capabilities and ensure the safety of Israeli soldiers.

Also Read | War between Hezbollah and Israel drags Beirut back into despair

The third reason, according to Netanyahu, was to isolate Hamas by removing Hezbollah from the battlefield. "From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own," he stated. Netanyahu further emphasised that Israel would intensify its pressure on Hamas, particularly in its efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Contentious Clause and Israeli Military Freedom

Despite the approval of the ceasefire deal, a contentious clause remains in the agreement that Lebanon reportedly opposed. Netanyahu, however, made it clear that Israel would retain full military freedom if Hezbollah violates the terms of the ceasefire.

Also Read | Missiles target Beirut as Israel escalates strike on Hezbollah strongholds

"If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack," Benjamin Netanyahu asserted, reinforcing Israel’s right to act in its self-defence.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Timeline and US Involvement

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement is set to come into effect at 4:00 AM local time on Wednesday (7.30 am IST), with US President Joe Biden confirming the deal's intended permanence.

The US administration has played a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire, but the situation remains fluid, with the potential for rapid changes depending on developments in Lebanon.

From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own.
If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack.

As the ceasefire begins, attention now shifts to the implementation and monitoring of the terms, particularly concerning Hezbollah's military activities and Israel's response to any violations. The delicate balance between diplomacy and military readiness remains a key factor in determining the longevity of this ceasefire.

Key Takeaways
  • The ceasefire is a strategic maneuver to prioritize threats from Iran.
  • Logistical issues have necessitated a pause in military operations to replenish supplies.
  • The agreement aims to weaken Hamas’s position by removing Hezbollah from the conflict.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
