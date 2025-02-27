At least 14 people were injured in a suspected terror attack in Israel's Pardes Hanna-Kakur intersection on Thursday.

The car attack took place after a driver rammed his car into people at a highway bus stop.

Among those injured in car ramming include ten pedestrians and two police officers. Additionally, two police officers were stabbed at the Kakur intersection.

“Suspected terror attack in Pardes Hanna-Karkur. Police have launched an investigation into a ramming attack at Karkur Junction, where several civilians waiting at a bus stop were injured. Officers swiftly intercepted the vehicle and neutralized the suspect,” said Israel Police in a post on X.

"Preliminary findings indicate that he deliberately targeted civilians waiting at a bus stop," reported AFP quoting police statement.

Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera received 14 individuals, one in critical condition, two in serious condition and three in moderate condition.

A 17-year-old woman was the one who was critically wounded in the attack.

“The girl is currently unconscious, sedated and breathing with the help of a ventilator at Hillel Yaffe Hospital, having sustained serious damage to her head and limbs,” reported The Times of Israel.

Paramedic Avi Cohen described a chaotic aftermath at the scene in Pardes Hanna-Karkur, a town south of the coastal city of Haifa.

“When we arrived, they were lying on the ground. We immediately began providing medical treatment to all the injured, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds,” he said in a statement from Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency rescue service, reported PTI.

‘Terrorist’ neutralised The alleged terrorist was shot dead by Israeli police. According to All Israel News, the police announced that a suspected perpetrator was shot and killed shortly after the attack.

He was later identified as Jamil Zayoud (53), originally from the area of Jenin but living illegally in the Israeli town of Ma’ale Iron with his Arab-Israeli wife.