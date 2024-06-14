Israel adds a medieval weapon to its arsenal in fight against Hezbollah

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been evacuated from towns and villages along the border. The fires risk disrupting the return of displaced people and threaten populations who rely on farming, analysts say. U.S. officials are investigating Israel’s possible use of white phosphorus, a highly flammable compound that is banned in certain circumstances, during Israeli attacks in Lebanon in mid-October, according to a U.S. official. The Israeli military has said that its use of white phosphorus complies with international law.