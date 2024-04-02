Israel Agrees to US Talks on Rafah After Scrapping Earlier Visit
The US and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scrapped an earlier visit amid increasingly sour ties.
