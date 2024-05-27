Reacting to Israeli air strikes on a tented camp in Gaza's Rafah, French President Emmanuel Macron called for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday voiced concerns over Israeli airstrikes on a tented camp in Gaza's Rafah in which at least 45 people lost their lives.

Taking to microblogging site X, Macron said that he was outraged over the incident.

"Outraged by the Israeli strikes that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah," said Macron.

Stating that these operations must stop, he added, "There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians."

The French President also called for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.

The attack took place in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, where thousands were sheltering after Israeli forces began a ground offensive in the east of Rafah over two weeks ago.

According to AFP, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll had risen to 45 from the overnight Israeli strikes.

"The Rafah massacre yesterday left 45 martyrs, including 23 women, children and elderly. There are 249 others who were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel's army said it was investigating the reports of civilians killed in the strikes.

Israel's top military prosecutor called the air strike 'very grave'.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regrets any harm to non-combatants during the war," Reuters quoted Major-General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, as saying at a conference.

Reuters reported that hospitals in Rafah, including the International Committee of the Red Cross field hospital, were unable to handle all the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry has said that over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Israeli attack and Qatar said the Rafah strike could hinder efforts to mediate a ceasefire and hostage exchange, said report.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," said Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

