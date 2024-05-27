Israel Airstrike and Death of Egyptian Guard Ratchet Up Tensions
An Egyptian soldier was killed during a clash with Israeli troops at a Gaza border crossing on Monday while an Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least 40 Palestinians at a camp for displaced people, further inflaming regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
