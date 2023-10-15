Israel Airstrikes Kill Key Hamas Leader as Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Grows

TEL AVIV—Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed a Hamas commander who led one of last weekend’s massacres of civilians, the Israeli military said, as an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza grows imminent and the U.N. warns of a growing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

An Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed Billal Al Kedra, a Hamas commander responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre, late Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.

The IDF said it also killed other Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives and reduced their operational capability by striking command centers, military compounds and antitank missile launch sites.

The United Nations, meanwhile, said shortages of drinking water and fuel for hospitals in Gaza were putting lives at risk, deepening concerns about a humanitarian crisis in the enclave as Israel prepares for a likely ground assault.

The U.N. said late Saturday that more than two million people in Gaza were forced to drink dirty water after treatment plants ran out of fuel. “It has become a matter of life and death" because of the risk of waterborne diseases, said Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the agency in charge of Palestinian refugees.

Hospitals in Gaza are believed to have about 48 hours of fuel to operate backup generators, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, another U.N. agency. “The shutdown of generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at immediate risk," it said.

Following Israeli attacks in retaliation for militant group Hamas’s assault last weekend, the death toll in Gaza now stands at 2,228, the U.N. said, surpassing the death toll during Israel’s seven-week 2014 war, known as Operation Protective Edge.

The U.N. said the death toll from the Oct. 7 attack has risen to 1,300 Israelis, with between 130 and 150 taken hostage.

Laurence Norman, Dion Nissenbaum, Warren P. Strobel, William Mauldin, Amir Mizroch, Ari Flanzraich, Jared Malsin, Vivian Salama and Menna Farouk contributed to this article.

