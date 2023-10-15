Israel Airstrikes Kill Key Hamas Leader as Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Grows
Two million people are forced to drink dirty water as treatment plans run out of fuel and Israel prepares for a ground offensive.
TEL AVIV—Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed a Hamas commander who led one of last weekend’s massacres of civilians, the Israeli military said, as an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza grows imminent and the U.N. warns of a growing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
