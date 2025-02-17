‘Israel-America stand together in countering threat of Iran’: Benjamin Netanyahu tells Marco Rubio

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Sunday.

As reported by ANI, during the meeting, Netanyahu praised former President Donald Trump, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

“Israel and America stand shoulder-to-shoulder in countering the threat of Iran,” he said. "We agreed that the ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons and we also agreed that Iran's aggression in the region has to be rolled back.

Netanyahu went on to describe how over the last 16 months, in his opinion, Israel has dealt a "mighty blow to Iran's terror axis."

"Under the strong leadership of President Trump, and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job," he said.

He also thanked America for its "unequivocal backing for Israel's policy in Gaza in moving forward."

"I want to assure everyone who is now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us," said Netanyahu. "We have a common strategy and we can't always share in details this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released, until the last one of them."

"Israel is determined to achieve all the war objectives we set after the horrific attack on October 7th, the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. We will eliminate Hamas's military capability and its political rule in Gaza, we will bring all our hostages home and we will ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. The unequivocal support of the United States on Gaza will help us achieve these objectives faster and set us on a path for a different future."

Netanyahu said the two talked about how he wants to help bring "President Trump's bold vision for Gaza" to fruition.