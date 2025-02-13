Israel and Hamas agree to resolve cease-fire dispute
SummaryThe two foes are on track for a hostages-for-prisoners exchange on Saturday after a dispute that risked a resumption of fighting.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to resolve a dispute that threatened to derail their fragile cease-fire after humanitarian equipment began entering Gaza on Thursday and Hamas backed off on a threat that it wouldn’t release any more Israeli hostages.
