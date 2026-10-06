Israel and its Arab neighbours: How conflicts are reshaping on-again and off-again ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in September, held a secret meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting came against the backdrop of Tel Aviv's strained ties with several Arab countries over its military offensive in Gaza and subsequent actions in Lebanon.

The meeting between Netanyahu and MBZ is now raising questions about Israel's ties with its Arab neighbours, particularly as the third anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack approaches. Following Hamas' attack, the war that ensued caused widespread destruction in Gaza and affected Israel's relations with not just its Arab neighbours but other countries as well.

A look at Israel's relations with its Arab neighbours after the 7 October attack Countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel 1. UAE: The latest meeting between Netanyahu and MBZ reportedly centered around bilateral ties, with Abu Dhabi acknowledging the meeting for the first time on Monday, 28 September.

According to a recent statement, the UAE government said that, after the meeting, the two sides have maintained open and direct lines of communication since the relationship began in 2020. The statement added that whenever necessary, all relevant intelligence has been and continues to be communicated between the relevant entities.

According to a Reuters report, in 2020, the UAE surprised many Arab states by agreeing to normalize ties with Tel Aviv under US President Donald Trump's 'Abraham Accords.' The agreement enabled the UAE and Israel to strengthen cooperation in addressing what both viewed as security threats from Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Islamist groups. The normaliztion was also intended to support efforts towards the establishment of a Palestinian state, an objective that has come under pressure following the war in Gaza.

2. Egypt: Egypt and Israel fought wars in 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973, but the two sides struck the first peace deal between Israel and its Arab neighbour in 1978 at Camp David.

According to a Reuters report, while Tel Aviv and Cairo cooperate on oil and gas, they have little other trade. However, the ties have been strained since the Gaza war. In December last year, Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs, stressed that any displacement of Palestinians remains a “red line” for Egypt, adding that the Rafah crossing would not be used to facilitate any forced or voluntary displacement plan. Egypt, he said, would neither participate in nor support such efforts.

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3. Jordan: Jordan, like Egypt, has a peace deal with Israel since 1994 and is the Arab state with the closest ties to Palestinians. However, anger over Tel Aviv's treatment of Palestinians has been widespread in Jordan and was sharpened by the war in Gaza.

4. Bahrain: Bahrain normalized ties with Israel after the UAE, and the two maintain formal diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords of 2020.

Countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel 5. Saudi Arabia: While Saudi Arabia has always presented itself as a supporter of the Palestinian cause, it has kept the door open to future ties with Israel. In 2000, it rallied other Arab countries behind the Arab Peace Initiative, which proposed full diplomatic normalization with Israel in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and a resolution to the issue of Palestinian refugees.

In August, in a joint statement with the ministers of foreign affairs of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt, Riyadh condemned Israel’s continued illegal settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and rejected the “E1” settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem.

While there seem to be no diplomatic relations between the two sides, in September, Israel signalled that it is prepared to take action against Iran-backed Houthis and support Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom did not indicate intent to seek Tel Aviv's assistance.

6. Oman: According to The Israel Times, Oman does not have diplomatic ties with Israel. While the two countries once maintained commercial relations, those ties were strained in 2000 and eventually cut as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict worsened.

However, contacts between the two countries continued quietly later, with Netanyahu visiting Oman in 2018 in a rare public meeting; as of 2026, the ties have not been restored to normalcy, particularly after the 7 October attack and Tel Aviv's actions in Gaza.

7. Syria: Syria does not have diplomatic relations or a peace treaty with Israel, and the two have been in a state of war. During the 1967 war, Israel seized much of Syria's Golan Heights. Under the rule of the Assad family, relations between Damascus and Tel Aviv entered a period of open hostility. Earlier in August, Reuters reported that the two sides held US-mediated talks to ease tensions.

8. Lebanon: Lebanon does not have any diplomatic relations with Israel. In recent years, the ties between Beirut and Tel Aviv have been marred by the Gaza war and the latest military campaign that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched this year against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group.

9. Iraq: In 2022, Iraq passed a law to criminalize relations with Israel, making violating the law punishable with a death sentence or life imprisonment. According to an Al Jazeera report, Iraq has never recognized Israel, and the two countries have no diplomatic ties.