Israel and UAE Get Down to Business

Gadi Nir’s small Israel-based company Bo&Bo Ltd, which sells physical-therapy machines that monitor patient progress, can now move ahead with direct sales to the UAE—a less expensive option than shifting some operations to China, which would have allowed him to enter the market before the two countries moved to establish formal ties. Under a deal announced Tuesday, an Emirati firm, which hasn’t been named, will be Bo&Bo’s exclusive Gulf distributor for around $1 million a year that the distributor pays the Israeli company.