Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says

Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 07:51 PM IST
The instructions were given because the officials anticipate 'a very sensitive period' prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said
The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the US against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.
The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period" prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.