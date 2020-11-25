Home >News >World >Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says
A file photo of an Israeli army tank near the Israel-Syria border (Photo: AFP)
A file photo of an Israeli army tank near the Israel-Syria border (Photo: AFP)

Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 07:51 PM IST Bloomberg

The instructions were given because the officials anticipate 'a very sensitive period' prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said

The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the US against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.

The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period" prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout