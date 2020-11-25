Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says

The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the US against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump ’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.

The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period" prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via